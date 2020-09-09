Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 106,935 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,935 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $71,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $152.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,193,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,217,926. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

