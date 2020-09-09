Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 83,410 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $64,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,259,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,638,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

