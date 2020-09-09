Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of 3M worth $78,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 9,539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $165.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.16. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

