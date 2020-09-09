Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $70,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $9.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.15. 619,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,398. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,296 shares of company stock valued at $103,913,503. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

