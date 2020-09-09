Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,360 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.35% of McKesson worth $86,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.43. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

