Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $80,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. 1,455,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

