Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441,184 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.38% of Cadence Design Systems worth $101,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,545 shares of company stock worth $42,821,188. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.