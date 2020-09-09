Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,661 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $60,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $116.75. 1,843,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

