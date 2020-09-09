Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,548 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.53% of CDW worth $88,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 90.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 637,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,643. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

