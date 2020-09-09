Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $24.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,556.96. 1,773,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,551.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,393.61. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

