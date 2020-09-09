Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $163.38 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $163,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,374,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,214,256. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

