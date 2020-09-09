Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $99.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 856.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,001 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $99,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

LOW traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.53. 4,370,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.