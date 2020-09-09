Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $64,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

