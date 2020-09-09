Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,683 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $136,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

