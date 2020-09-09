Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,528 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $93,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 189.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,186. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

