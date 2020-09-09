Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949,706 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.71% of Omnicom Group worth $83,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,484.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

OMC traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. 1,387,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.