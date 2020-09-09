Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 631,814 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,487.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,814 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $63,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,076,500 shares of company stock worth $497,817,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,582,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.