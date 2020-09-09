Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486,476 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $94,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 26,015,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,633,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

