Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 101,511 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101,511 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Target worth $61,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Target by 4.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 36.1% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 40.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 21.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Target by 41.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,450. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

