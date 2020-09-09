Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 107,853 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,853 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,789,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,319,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

