Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,206,153 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206,153 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $58,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,657,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,400,000 after acquiring an additional 626,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,252,000 after acquiring an additional 384,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

AMETEK stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.35. The company had a trading volume of 675,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,287. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

