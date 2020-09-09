Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 128,773 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,773 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.23% of Lam Research worth $106,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,456. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

