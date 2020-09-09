Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 313,939 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313,939 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $96,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.75. 2,807,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.30. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

