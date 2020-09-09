Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

GFI stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

