GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $200,747.61 and approximately $580.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.01674132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00167047 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,420,785 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.