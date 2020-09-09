Guider (GDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $220.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Guider has traded 71.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market cap of $16,482.54 and approximately $220.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

