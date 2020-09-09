Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0061

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Harmony has a total market cap of $38.36 million and $5.42 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Harmony token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $506.09 or 0.05035580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052116 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

