Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00012254 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,042.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.03324548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.02198851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00824408 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00050029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00580477 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,414,761 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

