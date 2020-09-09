Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.36 million.Healthequity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.58.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 967,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,023. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,984.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

