Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.36 million.Healthequity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.58 EPS.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. 967,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,984.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.58.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

