Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.55 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 133.25 ($1.74). Approximately 115,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 154,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 2.48 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

In other news, insider Richard Cranfield acquired 30,000 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($54,488.44).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

