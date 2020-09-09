Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Shares Down 43.7%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s share price dropped 43.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 2,546,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,464,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Hermitage Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

