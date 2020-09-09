HEROcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $510.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $481,142.02 and $510.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00116839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00231937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01683900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00168069 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

