HOLD Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. HOLD has a market cap of $56,483.74 and $139.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.01674132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00167047 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.