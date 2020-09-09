HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,164.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $17,164.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00737614 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,153.91 or 1.00404694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.01721519 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00130785 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002284 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.