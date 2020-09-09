Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Mercatox. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $35,446.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00115619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00228773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01672954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00167787 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

