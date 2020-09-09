Hush (HUSH) 1-Day Volume Hits $82,829.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Hush has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $557,308.20 and $82,829.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00580625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00058589 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,839,193 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

