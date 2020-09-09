HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Shares Down 0.3%

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.76. 1,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Marino bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $31,168.20. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.