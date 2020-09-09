HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $53.67 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00011845 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00116717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01683284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168135 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,773,584 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, OKEx, Allcoin, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, EXX, Huobi, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

