HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Hits $63,504.86

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 77.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $63,504.86 and $4,795.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00116717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01683284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168135 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.