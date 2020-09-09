Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 10.2%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04. 459,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 353,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Ichor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,373 shares of company stock worth $9,824,946 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 248.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 966,380 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $3,942,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 649.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 188,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ichor by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Ichor by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.