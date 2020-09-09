iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Cap of $72.42 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $72.42 million and $2.38 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00008944 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Liqui and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00116839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00231937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01683900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00168069 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

