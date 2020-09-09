Ignition (IC) Trading Down 26.3% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a market capitalization of $88,381.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,162.61 or 1.00488513 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000438 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00183941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,344,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,402 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

