Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $195.14. 1,353,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

