Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Purchases 1,366 Shares of Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,173.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Choice Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,680. The firm has a market cap of $173.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.