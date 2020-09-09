Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Acquires 123,883 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 123,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,667.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97.

On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,761,709.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31.

NYSE:KOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

