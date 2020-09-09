Insider Buying: Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) CFO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) CFO Andrew Saik bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNLO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 1,561,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $226.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 22,876,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,231 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,301,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.