Insider Buying: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Thomas T. Thomas bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 17,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,726. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.