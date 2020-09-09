Insider Buying: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Thomas T. Thomas bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 17,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,726. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.
