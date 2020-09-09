Insider Buying: Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John M. Curtis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perspecta alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of Perspecta stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth about $77,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,771,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth about $29,185,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 990,153 shares during the period.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.