Insider Selling: CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Sells 228 Shares of Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $10,225.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $380,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 765,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.